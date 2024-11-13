Short Interest in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Expands By 262.4%

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 262.4% from the October 15th total of 441,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Down 20.8 %

Shares of CERO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,268,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,191,681. CERo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

Get CERo Therapeutics alerts:

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.