Short Interest in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Declines By 55.6%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 59.4% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 382,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 142,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 38.2% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,119 shares during the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MITA remained flat at $11.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 211. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Coliseum Acquisition has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $12.80.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

