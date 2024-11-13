Short Interest in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Decreases By 50.0%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBKM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837. Consumers Bancorp has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20.

Consumers Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Consumers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

