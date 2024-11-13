Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Decreases By 94.8%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the October 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 219,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FTRI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. 33,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $14.12.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

