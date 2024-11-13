Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Rises By 125.6%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the October 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FTMDF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 19,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,615. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Fortune Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About Fortune Minerals
