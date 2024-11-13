Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Rises By 125.6%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the October 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FTMDF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 19,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,615. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Fortune Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

About Fortune Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.