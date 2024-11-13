Short Interest in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Increases By 115.2%

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the October 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,937,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,672,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $2,253,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $1,861,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. 105,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,059. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3427 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

