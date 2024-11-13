Short Interest in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Grows By 2,343.2%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,800 shares, a growth of 2,343.2% from the October 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 21.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

HCTI stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Healthcare Triangle has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $7.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 773.20% and a negative net margin of 48.54%.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

