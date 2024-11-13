Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Grows By 377.8%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 377.8% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBANM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,941. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3563 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.