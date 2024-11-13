Short Interest in Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) Expands By 217.4%

Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 217.4% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mingteng International Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTEN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 31,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Mingteng International has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Mingteng International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mingteng International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Mingteng International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mingteng International Company Profile

Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.

