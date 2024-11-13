Short Interest in Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Increases By 112.5%

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.
Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance
Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $3.30 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.15.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Advanced Materials
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.