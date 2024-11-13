Short Interest in N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Rises By 545.1%

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,500 shares, a growth of 545.1% from the October 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

N2OFF Trading Down 4.2 %

N2OFF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,810. N2OFF has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Get N2OFF alerts:

N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc, an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N2OFF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N2OFF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.