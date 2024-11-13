Short Interest in PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Expands By 163.6%

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

PFXNZ remained flat at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This is an increase from PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

