Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Drops By 52.9%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the October 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Snam Trading Down 0.7 %

SNMRY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 263,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,615. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. Snam has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $10.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Snam in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

