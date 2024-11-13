Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Declines By 99.8%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the October 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SWRAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 29,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.