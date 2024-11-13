Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Rises By 293.3%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 293.3% from the October 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TC Biopharm Stock Performance

Shares of TCBP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 51,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,566. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

About TC Biopharm

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.