Short Interest in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Drops By 95.4%

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the October 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

HRTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.17. 4,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.93. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Institutional Trading of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 6.03% of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

