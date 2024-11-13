Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Rises By 2,800.0%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 375,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 696,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EEA stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The European Equity Fund has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $9.47.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.