Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Rises By 110.4%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
GLU traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,855. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
