Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Expands By 116.3%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 279.0 days.

Tokuyama Price Performance

Shares of TKYMF remained flat at $15.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Tokuyama has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

