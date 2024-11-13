Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Declines By 53.7%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,300 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the October 15th total of 1,533,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trainline Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

