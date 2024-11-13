Silvercorp Metals Inc. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

TSE:SVM traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.46. 472,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.98 and a 12-month high of C$7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of C$98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.5394046 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Silvercorp Metals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$26,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 53,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$312,531.38. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,893 shares of company stock worth $639,929. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SVM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.

