Simmons Bank Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $221,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.52.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.0 %

FTNT opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.