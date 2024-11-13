Simmons Bank Has $8.82 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 207,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,935,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.5% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,748 shares of company stock valued at $20,677,431 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

