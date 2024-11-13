Simmons Bank Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.5% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 159.0% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 263,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 161,846 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 21.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 587,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 105,430 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 213.5% during the first quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 201.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of WMT opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $683.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.15.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
