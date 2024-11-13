Simmons Bank Sells 459 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.30.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $238.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $208.14 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.