Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Short Interest Update

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,656,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the October 15th total of 5,478,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,793.2 days.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SPTJF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,832. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
