Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Short Interest Update

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,656,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the October 15th total of 5,478,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,793.2 days.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SPTJF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,832. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum and chemical products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Petroleum Products, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, and Trading of Petrochemical Products segments.

