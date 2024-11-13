Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $87.04, but opened at $84.78. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $83.95, with a volume of 1,112,340 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

