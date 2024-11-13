SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Up 1,790.5% in October

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 1,790.5% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SLANG Worldwide Price Performance

OTCMKTS SLGWF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,941. SLANG Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in worldwide. It offers cannabis vaporizers in various oil formulations; gummies; vapors for dry herbs and concentrates; and select genetics in vape cartridges, as well as cannabis to the medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.