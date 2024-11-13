Smurfit Westrock Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SW)

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3025 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,610. Smurfit Westrock has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Smurfit Westrock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

