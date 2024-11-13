Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles Sells 1,666 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 1,666 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $20,208.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,042.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Joanna Coles sold 6,434 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $77,208.00.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 20,574,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,803,623. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 354.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

