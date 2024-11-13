Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles Sells 1,666 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 1,666 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $20,208.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,042.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Joanna Coles sold 6,434 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $77,208.00.
Snap Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 20,574,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,803,623. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.
Read Our Latest Report on Snap
Institutional Trading of Snap
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 354.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.