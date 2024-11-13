SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 14,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 16,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

SolarWindow Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

