Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Solitario Resources Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of XPL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. 125,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,127. The company has a market cap of $45.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.92. Solitario Resources has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Solitario Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

