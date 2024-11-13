Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,928 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products makes up approximately 3.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $16,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 13,464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,698 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,994,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,465,000 after acquiring an additional 261,062 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after acquiring an additional 248,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 67,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SON

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.