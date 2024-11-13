Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,947 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,718,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

