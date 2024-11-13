Souders Financial Advisors Increases Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 91,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 63,756 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 985,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 512,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after acquiring an additional 257,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

