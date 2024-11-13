Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($1.05), Zacks reports. Southland had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $173.32 million during the quarter.
Southland Trading Down 25.9 %
SLND stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 468,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. Southland has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.35.
Southland Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southland
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.