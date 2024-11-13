Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($1.05), Zacks reports. Southland had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $173.32 million during the quarter.

Southland Trading Down 25.9 %

SLND stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 468,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. Southland has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.35.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

