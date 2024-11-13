Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.28 and last traded at C$3.25. Approximately 498,999 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 276,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.61.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.91. The firm has a market cap of C$562.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 50.10%. The business had revenue of C$60.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.305004 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spartan Delta

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.