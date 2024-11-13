SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYMB. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,542,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 273,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $94,000.

NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

