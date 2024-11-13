Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys 49,176 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,123 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

DVN stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.