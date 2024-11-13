Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Macquarie from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sphere Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE SPHR traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.86 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment will post -9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 15.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

