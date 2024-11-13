Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $530.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.17.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $29.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $448.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $170.62 and a one year high of $462.39. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.44 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 214.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $40,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

