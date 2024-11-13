SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Down 70.9% in October

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

SSAAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

