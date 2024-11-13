State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 21,998 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,998 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Barclays dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

