State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,853 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,870,000 after purchasing an additional 324,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after acquiring an additional 102,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 280,654 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.1 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,333.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

