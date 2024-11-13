Stephen J. Altemus Sells 61,432 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 61,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $675,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,109. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Intuitive Machines stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. 40,208,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,106,397. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNR. B. Riley raised their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

