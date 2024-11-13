Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 163.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 4,172.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $58,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

