StockNews.com Downgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on YPF. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.37.

Shares of YPF opened at $29.79 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $368,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

