StockNews.com Upgrades Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) to “Hold”

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGO traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 439,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.85. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.57 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after acquiring an additional 114,308 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 977,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,751,000 after buying an additional 71,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 37.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 184,621 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth about $53,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

