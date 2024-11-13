Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the October 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SSUMY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 49,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,164. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

