Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SHO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 620,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,079. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

